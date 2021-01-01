Dr. Canuso Healthy Nail System. A fungus treatment this two-step system helps address toenail fungus and helps to give your toenails a youthful-looking appearance. The first step is a serum to treat the cause of toenail fungus and the second step is a nail oil that treats fungus around the nail.



How do I use it: Using your hands, apply one pump of Foot Repair Serum to the entire foot including over and around the affected nails.



Use the applicator to brush the Fungal Nail Eraser oil around and under the affected nails. Complete both steps morning and night until your nails grow in thin, clear, and healthy.



From Dr. Canuso.



Includes: