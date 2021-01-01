Nylabone Healthy Edibles Wild Bison Flavored Dog Treats, Regular, 16 count

Throw your good boy a tasty bone with the Nylabone Healthy Edibles Wild Bison Flavored Dog Treats. Made from a simple recipe with limited ingredients, these edible chews will entice your pup with its real bison flavor—and distract him from your shoes and furniture. The unique texture promotes dental health, and it’s highly digestible for sensitive dogs. Plus, it’s made right here in the USA using only natural goodness, which equals all around happiness for you and your pet!