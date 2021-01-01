From farberware
Farberware Healthy Eating Set (Apple Slicer, Paring Knife, Small Cutting Mat), 3-Piece, Red and Green
SET INCLUDES: an apple slicer, pointed serrated paring knife, and small cutting mat APPLE SLICER: creates even slices and removes the apple core in one simple motion PARING KNIFE: sharp, serrated blade easily slices through food for precise, even cuts CUTTING MAT: gentle on knives and won't dull blades when slicing fruit, vegetables, meat, and more USE & CARE: apple slicer and cutting mat are dishwasher safe for quick and easy clean up; hand-wash paring knife with warm water and soap, Manufacturer: Lifetime Brands Inc.