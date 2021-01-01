RUFFIN' IT Healthfuls Sweet Potato & Chicken Wraps Dehydrated Dog Treats, 16-oz bag

Reward your precious pup with the sweet, chew-tastic taste of Ruffin' It Healthfuls Sweet Potato & Chicken Wraps Dog Treats. These delicious treats are packed with the wholesome, nutritious goodness of real chicken breast fillet wrapped around slices of real sweet potato for a natural, sweet and meaty flavor your best friend will paw-sitively love. Sweet potato is a great source of vitamin A, which helps maintain healthy vision, skin and coat. These high-protein snacks are low in fat with no added artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, and no fillers or grains.