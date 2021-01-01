Healers Red Soft Shell Fleece-Back LED Dog Jacket, Small

Healers newest line of products are LED Lighted Jackets and Bandanas. These jackets are waterproof and machine washable. They are made of a high quality soft shell material that is very soft in texture. the lining is a light weight mesh or a warm fleece. They come in a variety of colors and are perfect for when you walk or run with your dog. In the day time leave the lights off for everyday protection and in the evening turn on the LED lights so your pet can be easily seen at night. The jackets use a CR2032 coin cell battery. The lights will stay on steady or blink with two difference speeds. You will love these jackets. Note the Large Jackets offer a slightly different style do to the size.. The smaller jackets have a collar and the refelctive is down the middle. Refer to images for details.