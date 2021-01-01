Headset Wireless Earpiece V41 810 Hours Talktime Stereo Noise Cancelling Mic Compatible for iPhone Android Cell Phones DrivingBusinessOffice Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Convenient & Comfortable - Designed to fit in either ear, the retractable ear hook and flip-boom arm swivels and rotates for a secure fit. Lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn for hours at a time. Ultimate comfort ear gels are available in 3 different sizes (one on the headset) to provide a snug, secure tailored fit. Unique high-end carrying case protects the headset from damaging and losing. Noise Cancellation- Built-in HD microphone with advanced CVC6.0 noise reduction technology blocks out disruptive background noise like wind, traffic or crowds, offers crystal clear audio and natural sound, allows you to enjoy high quality music and clear phone calls wherever. Hands-free for Calling - This headset with mic supports Siri and Google voice assistant. Easily mute/unmute with the touch of a button. Voice alerts battery level, connection status, mute/unmute status, and even announce the pho