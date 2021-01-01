3.5 mm Headphones Mobile Phone Computer Tablet Gaming Headset Game Camouflage Adjustable Wired Headphones Subwoofer Stereo Headphones with Microphone

Comfortable Wear: These headphones use artificial leather ear pads to provide you with a comfortable wearing experience. Plug & Play: This gaming headset is 3.5mm audio, plug and play, no driver, fast and convenient. Adjustable Headband: This wired headset uses a retractable headband design, suitable for people with different head circumferences of all ages. Compatibility: This headset is compatible with PS4/Slim controllers and is suitable for all kinds of laptops, computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Cool Style: This headset is designed in camouflage, very cool, unique appearance gives you a different experience.