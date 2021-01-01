Headphones for Envoy Yukon Terrain Acadia Denali Sierra DVD Unwired Headset Entertainment System Set of 2

BULK PACK - You get TWO headphones (enough for 2 people). Headphones comes programmed to work for you - Just sit in the rear seat, and you'll be good to go! Remember, these will not work in the front seat. We program these headphones so that they will not interfere with any of your other programmed headphones. You can use up to 8 headphones at the same time without issue. Just be sure that all users have a clear line-of-sight to the video screen where the transmitter is found. EASY STORAGE - Fold flat cordless headphone design for easy storage - Stores easily in the seat back of your GM Vehicle. LEASE RETURNS - Avoid a lease return fee by making sure these headphones are included in your vehicle. We guarantee that this item will be accepted by your leasing company! COMPATIBILITY - Please see the compatibility list in the description below. DOES NOT WORK WITH ALL VEHICLES AND MODEL YEARS. HIGH QUALITY - Kids don't treat hea