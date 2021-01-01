Headphones Earphones Wired Earbuds with Microphone Noise Islating High Definition Fits All 35mm InterfaceStereo for Samsung iPhoneiPad iPod and Mp3.

The sound quality is copied from the bass high range to the treble high range. In order to prevent resonance, the loudspeaker is superior to shockproof, and clear sound is realized. The lightweight design also allows for powerful bass. Durable, acid resistant, durable aluminum is used to make headphone body. In addition, TPE with high elasticity is adopted and the cord is covered to improve the durability and prevent disconnection. The coating is made of oxygen free copper wire and insulating material. Press this button to perform phone response / end / reject, music play / stop and send / undo operations. The microphone is equipped with a remote control, which enables hands-free and real-time calls during the game. With volume adjustment button, you can use headphones to adjust the volume. High quality 3.5mm electroplated plug is used. It corresponds to terminals with a 3.5mm plug, such as the iPhone / Huawei / Sony / Samsung, iPad