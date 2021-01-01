Headphones Bluetooth Wireless OnEar Foldable Stereo Sound Headset Safey Volume Limited Long Playing time SD Card Slot Buildin Mic 35mm Jack.

LIMITED VOLUME 85 db, PROTECT YOUR LISTENING: the headphones is volume limited maximum 85 dB for kids. Now all girls and boys can enjoy their favorite content without endangering their hearing. AMAZING MUSIC EXPERIENCE AND 500mAh BATTERY: 40mm dividers, built-in audio and EQ technology produce deep bass and high performance sound for kids, we improved the battery up to 500mAh, it can last up to 6-8 hours, enjoy the happy time! LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE DESIGN: These stylish children headphones are foldable, adjustable and lightweight, ideal for travelling, car trips, flight and etc, easy to be storage and saving space Multifunction: it can be used as wired/wireless headphones, support sd card, also can pairing with iphone, android cellphone, tablet, PC and other bluetooth devices very quickly. IDEAL GIFT FOR YOUR LOVELY KIDS: charming colour and multifunction make it is the best gift for kids. You will enjoy 30 days 100% money back guarantee, 6-month replacem