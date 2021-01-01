Headphone Stand Hook Hanger Headset Stand with Cable Organizer and 360 Rotating Arm Gaming Headset Holder Under Desk Fit for All Headphone

Universal Headphone Stand: It fits desk table or shelving unit between 8mm-42mm thickness; spring clamp is easy to remove and reattach, tool-free easy installation! 360 Degree Rotating Adjustable Headphone Arm Swings: Underneath your desk for discreet non-intrusive storage and swings back out for easy access, space-saving. Built In Desk Cable Organizer: Hold your headset's cable in place to prevent it from dragging on the ground or getting caught between your desk chair's legs, save space and look tidier. Safe and Durable Headset Stand: High-Grade ABS and Flexible TPU Rubber Material Protects Your Headset and Desk from Damage; The design of soft line and edge keep your fingers and headset from scratching, and protects glass, wooden, metal desks tables from damage. Lifetime Warranty: promises lifetime fast-response service and 100% satisfaction guarantee. Any questions, please dont hesitate to reach out.