From ds laboratories
Headphone Case Compatible with AKG K545 K619 K67 K167 ATHM50 M50x ANC29 ESW10 WS77 SONY MDRXB950BT MDRXB920 MDRXB900 and More Hard Carrying Case.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Maximum compatible headphone dimensions (inside): 8.46 x 7.48 x 2.36 inches(21.5 x 19 x 6 cm) Engineered ultra-hard shell protects against drops, impacts or crushes. Internal mesh pocket conveniently stores cables, chargers, earpads, adapters and other accessories. If the Sony WH-CH700N case doesn't fit or break within one year, will replace or refund. No question asked. Case designed to fit many headphones, including Sony WHCH710N, WHCH700N, WH1000XM3, WH-1000XM2, MDR-1000X, MDR-XB950BT, MDR-XB950N1, MDR-XB950B1, MDR-XB650BT case (See the list of compatible types in product description)