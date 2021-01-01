Headphone Bare Wire 2Pack 6ft2M 35mm 18 Inch Stereo Male Plug to Pretinned End

Bare wire, commonly used on speakers, headset and car steering wheel controls. Right angle is designed to relieve the stress on cables, and it can be used easily in tight space. 26AWG pure oxygen free copper wire with copper braid shield. Tinned wire leads, red is the left channel, white is the right channel and the other one is ground. Note: this cable has a bare wire end, maybe you need to make your own adapter. Please make sure you choose the right cable you need Package include: 2PCS 2M 1/8 inch stereo to bare wire 100% GUARANTEE, all products come with 12 months warranty, you are protected with our 100% No Questions Asked Guarantee for either a replacement or refund. We care about only putting out high quality products that satisfy your needs.