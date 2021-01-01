Headphone Amplifier 4 Channels Metal Stereo Audio AmplifierMini Earphone Splitter with Power Adapter4x Quarter Inch Balanced TRS Headphones Output.

Share a Single Stereo SourceAmplifier 4 channel with separate volume knob for each of up to four outputs: No audio crackle, minimal distortion at highest volumes. No loss of signal when all four headphones are connected. Headphone amplifier 4 channel would be excellent for up to four people monitoring the mix for tracking, live uses and listen to the TV with earbuds while working out. Fantastic Stereo Audio QualityMini stereo amplifier with 4X 1/4" Stereo Headphone TRS Output Connector Jacks,1/4" TRS Source Input Connector Jack. Stereo: You must use the 1/4 TRS stereo audio cable male to male connectors for input and output connection. Mono: 1/4 TS male to male connectors for input and output connection. TRS/TS cable is not included in package Compact and PortableSolid metal build construction headphone mixer, tight connections, smoothly operating knobs. High-quality components and exceptionally rugged construction ensure long life. Ultra-compact headphone amplifier system