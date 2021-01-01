Head Strap Pad & Headband Gravity Pressure Reducing Head Pad Cushion for Oculus Quest Headset Accessories with Comfortable PU Leather Surface Soft.

Compatibility: Please note that there is only 1 type head strap pad designed for Oculus Quest Easy Cleaning: All the headband and head straps from could be washed directly by washing machine or just be wiped by cleaning wipes to cleaning the surface Top Quality Material: Made of premium PU Leather & Foam Cushion, which assures an always cleaning surface and soft connected feeling, reducing the gravity pressure effectively. Easy to Install and Disassemble: Easy to install and disassemble, with the unique top fixing strap you can fix the headband position to prevent it from moving, providing a better immersions while in VR experience.