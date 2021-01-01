Head Shoe Mount Camera Mount Clamp w 1420 Tripod head Hot Shoe Adapter and Cool Super Clamp

This is a multi-function head shoe clamp mount with 1/4' tripod screw on top, made of lightweight aluminum alloy. Comes with standard hot shoe mount with 360 degree swivel articulation head for easy direction. 1/4'-20 tripod threaded screw on top to attach video monitors, small led lights and lightweight dslr cameras such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Panasonnic, Fujifilm & Kodak. Comes with solid mini super clamp with Max open(approx) 2.16inches, It holds tight and can mount virtually everywhere you need like 15mm rods, hooks, shelves, plate glass, cross bars. Can be detachable to use as a single arm and a super clamp. With 1/4'-20 and 3/8'-16 thread on super clamp body for setting up other configurations. Made of solid aircraft aluminum. Package includes 1x articulating head clamp,1x mini super clamp.