From fairywill
Head & Shoulders Supreme, Dry Scalp Care and Dandruff Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, with Argan Oil and Rose Essence, Soothe and.
Advertisement
You will receive one 118 fluid ounce bottle of Shampoo and one 94 fluid ounce tube of Conditioner Head & Shoulders Soothe & Strengthen Shampoo calms scalp and fortifies hair from root to tip Head & Shoulders Soothe & Strengthen Conditioner calms and hydrates scalp and hair from root to tip (with regular use) Advanced technology soothes scalp to strengthen hair at the root Infused with rose essence and naturally derived argan oil Safe for color & chemically treated hair (shampoo conditioner system vs non-conditioning shampoo).