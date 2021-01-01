From quoizel
Quoizel HE5005 Holbeck 5 Light 27" Wide Single Tier Shaded Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel HE5005 Holbeck 5 Light 27" Wide Single Tier Shaded Chandelier Features:Includes clear seedy glass shadeHigh quality steel and wood constructionRequires (5) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmed with appropriate dimmer switchRated for installation and use in dry locations3 year manufacturer warranty on finish10 year manufacturer warranty on electrical componentsDimensions:Height: 26.25"Width: 27"Depth: 27"Product Weight: 11.9 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1.25"Canopy Width: 5.5"Shade Height: 5.75"Shade Top Diameter: 3.25"Shade Bottom Diameter: 4.75"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Wattage: 500wWatts Per Bulb: 100wVoltage: 120v Brushed Nickel