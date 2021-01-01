From honeywell home
Honeywell Home HE205A1001 18 Inch Wide 17 Gallon Wall Mounted Bypass Humidifier Gray / Black Humidifiers Humidifier Bypass
Honeywell Home HE205A1001 18 Inch Wide 17 Gallon Wall Mounted Bypass Humidifier Features:Keep your home perfectly conditioned with the output capacity of up to 17 gallons per dayBypass humidification design means you can install the unit in-line for quiet room conditioning without the need of a fanSupports control via external humidistatCovered by a 5 year manufacturer warrantyIncludes: Humidifier, H8908, 24V TransformerSpecifications:Gallons Per Day (GPD): 17Control Type: Electronic, External HumidistatFilter Type:Fan Speeds:Depth: 17-1/8"Height: 9-9/16"Width: 18-5/16"Amperage: 0.5AWattage: WVoltage: 120V Bypass Gray / Black