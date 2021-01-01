Delacora HE-ALEA-11272-MRR Alea Oversized 50" Starburst / Sunburst Flower Wall Mirror Silver Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Delacora HE-ALEA-11272-MRR Alea Oversized 50" Starburst / Sunburst Flower Wall Mirror The Alea Mirror is like a star plucked from the sky. The floral petal-like frame takes on a popular starburst / sunburst design. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so the piece is ready to hang right out of the box. Features: Starburst / sunburst style with flower inspiration Oversized for dramatic focus piece Stunning jewelry for your wall Mounting hardware attached - ready to hang Mirror edge is beveled for added sparkle Full mirror dimensions: 50" diameter x 2" depth Mirror dimensions: 34" round Hang directly onto adequate hooks with the attached strap hooks Do not use picture wire or chain to hang Mirror weight: 34lbs Accent Mirror Silver