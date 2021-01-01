HDTV Preamplifier TV Antenna Amplifier Signal Booster HD Digital VHF UHF Amplifier with 4G LTE Filter

SIGNAL BOOSTER: TV signal booster enhances any non-amplified antenna, delivering a clearer signal, more range, and more available channels; works with any non-amplified antenna; antenna required for use with preamplifier. 4G LTE FILTER: 4G LTE Filter built-in for less picture pixilation. EASY INSTALLATION: Mounting hardware and instructions are included for simple installation WHAT YOU GET: amplifier with power supply adapter and 3FT RG6 Coaxial Cable. Together with 45 Days Money Back, One Year Guarantee and Friendly, Easy-to-reach Support. NOTE: Using an amplifier does not guarantee you will pick up more TV channels even though your signal is amplified; dependencies include location of TV towers, building materials, and the actual antenna being used.