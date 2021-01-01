From ideal industries, inc.
HDTB410XK3AA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 30 Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Sleek profile design with a matte, smudge resistance finish Plug & play; Easy to use with no software to install Quickly add more storage capacity to your PC and other compatible devices USB 2.0 compatible with no external AC power cord needed. System requirements - Formatted NTFS for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7. Requires reformatting for Mac OS v10.12 /OS X v10.11 / v10.10. Available USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 Port Includes 1 year standard limited warranty. Ready to use with your PC4 and no software installation required