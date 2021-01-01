PPG 1 gal. #HDPV41U Ultra-Hide Zero Ashleys Heather Eggshell Interior Paint, Ashley's Heather

Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint is a durable, professional quality interior vinyl acrylic paint designed for new and repaint applications where speed of application is most important. Ideal for maintenance and facility management, this zero VOC, low odor paint enables a space to be painted while occupied while delivering the durability that is required. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint has good hide, touchup and application properties on walls, ceilings and trim surfaces. Ultra-Hide Zero Interior Latex Paint is recommended for previously painted or primed interior wallboard, masonry, plaster, wood or metal. Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choices. Color: Ashley's Heather.