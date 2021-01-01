PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. #HDPPG1N11 Toasty Grey Eggshell Interior One-Coat Paint with Primer

PPG TIMELESS Interior Paint and Primer is formulated with our most advanced paint innovation providing complete one coat hide, coverage and durability. With PPG TIMELESS Color Protect Technology, you get guaranteed one coat coverage in 1000 plus colors and the toughest, most wear resistant finish. When you choose PPG TIMELESS Paint you can be confident that you will complete your project quickly and that the color you chose is the color that will stay until you are ready to change it. One coat coverage only when tinted to colors specified for PPG TIMELESS Interior Paints. Color: Toasty Grey.