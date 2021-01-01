From kaser corporation.
HDMI USB 20 KVM Switch 2 in 1 Out 4K60Hz 444 Supports Hotkeys swap 2 Computers Sharing a Set of KeyboardMousePrinter Audio Output Comes with Remote.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Supports two PCs sharing a set of Keyboard/ Mouse/Printer, Save your Room or Office Space Supports Connecting your USB 2.0 port devices such as Scanner/USB driver/3D Printer Supports 3840x2160@60hz with 4K source and capable monitor Supports remote control, Save your time and switch different PCs easily Supports Multiple Switch ways: Keyboard hotkeys, mouse swap, push button, or remote control