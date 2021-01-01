From madden men
HDMI to VGAGoldPlated HDMI to VGA Adapter Male to Female With 35mm Audio Compatible for Computer Desktop Laptop PC Monitor Projector HDTV Raspberry.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. COMPACT DESIGN - The compact-designed portable HDMI to VGA adapter connects a computer, desktop, laptop, or other devices with HDMI port to a monitor, projector, HDTV, or other devices with VGA port; Tuck this lightweight gadget into your bag or pocket to do a business presentation with your laptop and projector, or extend your desktop screen to a monitor or TV; A VGA cable is required. SUPERIOR STABILITY - Built-in advanced IC chip converts HDMI digital signal to VGA analog signal; It is NOT a bi-directional converter and cannot transmit signals from VGA to HDMI INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE - The HDMI male to VGA female converter supports resolutions up to 1920x1080@60Hz (1080p Full HD) including 720p, 1600x1200, 1280x1024 for high definition monitors or projectors; Gold plated HDMI connector resists corrosion and abrasion and improve the signal transmission performance; Molded strain relief increases cable durability BROAD COMPATIB