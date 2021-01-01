From vidar

HDMI to VGA Converter Adapter HDMIPlated Display Port Adapter with Audio Output for Laptop PCDesktop Other Devices with HDMI PortBlack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible devices: The HDMI-VGA converter is compatible with laptop, TV BOX or other devices with HDMI port. VGA female port can be connected to projectors, HDTV, monitors/Displayer and other device with VGA male port. 3.5 mm audio port cable can be connected to speaker, headphone, amplifier and other devices. HDMI TO VGA: This adapter has a high resolution up to 4K, and it supports Full HD (1080P). let your devices connect to more monitors, projectors. Higher quality: Audio Cable Unlike the other adapters, we included the 3.5mm male to male cable to let you convert the video signal without audio signal lost. Premium material: The terminals are gold plated, so it resist corrosion, thus extending its life. which makes the converter more durable. EASY TO USE: It's easy to connect your devices with monitors and projectors. No driver needed, just simply plug the HDMI connector and

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com