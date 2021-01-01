HDMI to VGA Adapter Male to Female Compatible with Desktops Laptops Ultrabooks Chromebook Monitor Projector HDTV Roku and More Space Gray

Superior DesignDifferent from any other HDMI to VGA Adapter, the adapter is like a marvel of design and performance. The adapter, simply a space gray piece of machined aluminum, is well proportioned and compact. Without an annoying cable alongside, it is convenient to carry and use. Plug and PlayNo software or driver required. Works only one-way from HDMI enabled computers/laptops to VGA enabled displays such as a monitor, projector or HDTV. Not available for the opposite way. Broad CompatibilityThe HDMI-VGA adapter is compatible with HDMI supported desktops, laptops, ultrabooks, notebooks such as Chromebook, Intel Nuc, TV BOX or other devices with HDMI port; NOT compatible with Blu-ray players and devices with low-power HDMI ports such as Xbox, SONY PS4/PS3, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, Apple TV and Raspberry Pi. Support Resolutions The HDMI to VGA converter supports up to 1920x10801080p Full HD including 720p