HDMI to VGA Adapter Cable Gold Plated 1080P Active HDMI Digital to VGA Analog Video Adapter Converter Cable for Desktop Projector HDTV Raspberry Pi.

This HDMI to VGA converter cable connects newer HDMI-equipped devices (digital signal outputs) to older VGA analog signal input monitors and projectors. It cannot transmit signals from VGA to HDMI and is not a bidirectional adapter This converter adapter cable compatible with Desktop, Xbox, PS3, DVD, Roku, Chromebook, Fire TV, TV Box or other devices with HDMI port to analog signal VGA device (monitor, projector, TV) Support resolutions up to 1920x1080@60Hz (1080p Full HD); Gold plated HDMI connector resists corrosion and abrasion and also improves the signal transmission performance, which with high quality guaranteed. Metal woven shielding layer, strongly anti-interference ability, guarantee the best transmission quality, 80P green food grade PVC jacket, conforms to the ROHS standard. The cable includes a built-in active HDMI to VGA converter chipset that requires no external adapters, no drivers to install, and just plug and play.