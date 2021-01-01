HDMI to SDI Converter, HDMI in Two SDI Output SD HD 3G-SDI Video Adapter Auto Format Detection Video Converter Stereo Audio Embedder for Camera

HDMI to SDI Converter: This HDMI to SDI Converter allows you to convert an HDMI signal to broadcast quality SD-SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI signal. Please Note: This is not a bidirectional converter, NOT use for SDI to HDMI conversion. Resolution: Support Auto detection of SD, HD, 3G SDI signal, HDMI Input format support 720P@50Hz，720P@60Hz，1080P@24/25/30/50/60Hz. SDI Output format support 720P@50Hz，720P@60Hz，1080P@24/25/30/50/60Hz. Automatic Detection: Support Auto detection of SD, HD, 3G-SDI signal, automatically match HDMI video input. Resolution up to 1080P/60Hz. Long Distance Transmission: Supports SDI output distance 100 meters (3G-SDI) for maxium, 200 meters (HD-SDI) for maxium. What You Get: 1 x HDMI to SDI Converter, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x User Manual. Enbuer ensures long-time satisfaction of your purchase, friendly and easy-to-reach customer service to solve your problems timely. If you have any problems, Please contact us we will slove immediately.