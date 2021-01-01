HDMI to RCA, HDMI to RCA Converter Adapter, 1080P HDMI to AV 3RCA CVBs Composite Video Audio Supports NTSC for PC, Laptop, HDTV, DVD, VHC VCR

HDMI to RCA Converter: All in one, Combine the HDMI cable and RCA cable with HDMI to RCA chipset Converter. It will convert HDMI signal (Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, STB, Blu-ray DVD, PS3, PS4 etc) to RCA analog signal for AV device( such as RCA inputold TV). An Bulit-in chipset HDMI to AV Converter: Compatible to HDMI 1.3, Support HDMI input from 480P to 1080P. Output the audio synchronization with the video. Work with HDMI and RCA Devices: Connect HDMI plug into any device with HDMI output such as Amazon Fire Stick/ Roku/ PlayStation 4/ XBOX/ PS4/ PS3/ PC/ TV Box/ Projector. Then connect the RCA end into any display with RCA inputs such as Monitor/ TV/ HDTV/ TV Box/ Projector and more. (Support NTSC) No Extra Purchases Necessary: No need extra fee to buy HDMI Cable or RCA Cable, Convenient all-in-one cable is equipped with HDMI to RCA chipset, So you save money and avoid dealing with multiple components. Support 5V/1 A USB power supply. You can use your phone charger and mobile power.