From ocean potion
HDMI to DVI Cable Digital Monitor Adapter Cable HDMI to DVID MM 6ftP566006
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 6ft DVI to HDMI Adapter Cable Creates a pure digital connection between a DVI-enabled computer and a HDMI-enabled display or TV Gold plated connectors provide optimal signal transfer Premium Double-Shielded HDMI compliant cable protects against outside noise (EMI/RFI) Impedance matched twisted pair construction reduces cross-talk and interference Lifetime limited warranty