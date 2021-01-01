HDMI to DVI Cable CL3 Rated High Speed BiDirectional 15 Feet Black

The 15 feet bi-directional HDMI to DVI cable transmits DVI sources to HDTVs or monitors with HDMI input; or from HDMI source devices to monitors with DVI input The combination of gold-plated connectors and bare copper conductors provides superior cable performance and static-free video transmission Supports resolutions up to 1920x1200 or 1080P for high resolution LCD and LED monitors The strain-relief connectors are durable and easy to plug and unplug. The finger-tightened screws provide secure connection Foil & braid shielding minimize crosstalk, suppress noise, and protect against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). customer service from