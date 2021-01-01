HDMI to Component Converter 1080P Aluminum HDMI to RGB Converter HDMI to YPbPr 5RCA Converter Adapter with Scaler Function Includes HDMI and.

HDMI to Component Converter Adapter converts HDMI signal into Component(YPbPr/ RGB/ 5RCA) video and analog stereo R/ L audio signal. Allows you to connect HDMI sources to a Component display, such as HDTV, monitor, projector, ect. HDMI to YPbPr Converter with built-in scaler engine, can easily up-scales or down-scales HDMI signal to Component. It can solve display problems when the source resolution is greater than the display resolution. HDMI to RGB Converter supports OSD (On-Screen Display) for displaying current input and output resolutions. HDMI to 5RCA Converter supports multiple HDMI resolutions input: 480p(60Hz), 576p(50hz), 720p(50/60Hz), 1080i/p(50/60Hz); Supports multiple Component resolutions output: 480p(60Hz), 576p(50hz), 720p(50/60Hz), 1080i/p(50/60Hz). Choose the best output resolution by the resolution switch button. Plug and play. Included HDMI to Component Converter, Component cable, HDMI cable, power