HDMI to 1080P Component Video YPbPr Scaler Converter Adapter with Coaxial Audio Output + R L Audio Support Windows 10Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Convert HDMI input into analog YPbPr video and R/L audio + Coaxial audio signal output;Support digital Coaxial and R / L Stereo Audio output simultaneously/separately to amplifier without connecting HDTV/Monitor Support both up-scaling and down-scaling function Support 165MHz/1.65Gbps per channel (6.75Gbps all channel) bandwidth for HDMI Input;Support OSD (On-Screen Display) for input and output resolutions; Compliant with HDMI 1.3 Support HDCP 1.2,Compatible with DVI by a DVI-HDMI cable or connector (not included),Support Xbox/ PS3/ PS4/ Apple TV/ Roku/ Fire TV/ STB/ Blu-ray Players/ Game Console / DVD / Notebook and so on Support 1080p,720P,576p, 576i, 480p, 480i HDMI input resolution;Support 1080p,720P,480p Ypbpr (component) output resolution Use friendly, Easy to Use, Install in seconds, No need of setting. Note: kindly check your input signal is correct. This product is a HDMI to Component Converter, not Component to HDMI Co