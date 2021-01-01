Hdmi Splitter 1x4 HDMI Splitter 1 in 4 Out HDMI Splitter Supports Full HD1080P 4K and 3D Compatible with Xbox PS34 Roku BluRay Player HDTV.

One Input to four Outputs: The HDMI splitter distributes video and audio signal form 1 HDMI source to 4 HDMI displays simultaneously. No signal loss, no lag and create impressive high-definition picture. 4K Ultra HD Resolution: The 4K HDMI splitter supports HD resolution, including 3D, 4K x 2K@30hz, 1080P. You can enjoy the most luxurious movies or games with your friends or families. Easy to Use - The 1x4HDMI splitter plug and play, you just need connecting the 4K HDMI cable to your devices and allow you duplicate the screen to different rooms. Input cable distance 5m (1080P resolution), Onput cable distance 10m (1080P resolution). (Can not extend monitors). Wide Compatibility: Compatible with HDMI V1.4 and HDCP1.3 (Will not bypass HDCP Signal). It can connect to most devices with HDMI interface such as Blu ray players, Xbox, PS3, PS4, PC, DirecTV and more. What You Get: 1* HDMI spliter 1x4; 1* HDMI cable; 1*5V Power Adapter. And come with best After-sale s