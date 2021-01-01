hdmi socket mount cable +usb audio input audio relay use for toyota

1. According to the original car interface at a 1:1 ratio, simple to install. 2. Extend the HDMI and USB terminals from the car navigation and install them in the car reserved switch position. It is equipped with a USB data communication cable. 3. Wiring length: USB total length about 1m, HDMI total length about 1.5m. 4. It can be placed directly in the car reservation switch position and can be installed very easily. 5. Please check the Installation Dimension before purchase. This charger is only suitable for mounting holes of approximately (1.3'x0.87')33x22mm. See list below for vehicle compatibility. When installing, make sure that the HDMI cable is fully plugged into the unit.