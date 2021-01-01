Nippon Labs HDMI-RM-6 6 ft. RedMere HDMI 2.0 Male to Male Super Slim 36 AWG Cable Supporting Ethernet / 4K / 3D, Black

Connectors: HDMI male to HDMI male Gold Plated for better quality Broadcast quality digital video, digital audio, and intercomponent control signals all in one compact, high-performance connection Supports uncompressed audio/video signals Fully HDCP compliant to Provide highest level of signal quality Supports multiple audio formats, from stereo to multi-channel sound Perfect for both high-definition video and standard video formats Shielded for maximum protection from RFI and EMI interference Connect your Blu-Ray player, Cable Box, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, XBox One, Computer or other HDMI-compatible device to your HDTV, display or projector. Supports all HDMI 2.0 functions including 18Gbps transfer speed, 4K, UHD, 3D, 48-Bit Deep Color and Audio Return Channel (ARC). Premium construction: 36AWG Pure Copper Conductors, Triple Shielding and Gold-Plated Full Metal Jacket Connectors. Transfer rate up to 18 Gbps