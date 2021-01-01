From krazykars
HDMI Over Coax Extender HDMI Transmitter and Receiver Support 1080P Full HD HDMI Signal Lossless No Delay Up to 300m984FT HDMI Extender Via Coaxial.
Advertisement
HDMI Extender over coaxial cable Loss-less No DelayThis HDM over coax supports No video loss no time delay 1080p,It can transmitter FULL HD 1080P HDMI signal up to 300m/984FT over Coaxial Cable works like a charm. HDMI to Coax extender Friendly Design 1080p Full HD ResolutionSmall size easy to install and carry, made of high-duty aluminum alloy, extremely easy to heat dissipation, no worry to rust. Resolution supports 1080p@60Hz / 1080p@50Hz / 1080p@30Hz / 1080p@25Hz 720p@60Hz / 720p@50Hz 480p@60Hz. It can not support 1080i or 720i resolution. Coax to HDMI Extender Transmitter and Receiver Widely UseEngineering level 5-12V Wide range power supply, have many professional designs which suitable for various application scenario like: DVR, DVD, Home Theater, Bar, Classroom, Meeting room, TV Projecto,r Security System, especially for engineering project usage. HDMI Coax Extender Over Single RG59/RG-6U Up to 300mExtend FULL HD HDMI signal up