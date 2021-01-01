HDMI Over Coax Extender HDMI Transmitter and Receiver Support 1080P Full HD HDMI Signal Lossless No Delay Up to 300m984FT HDMI Extender Via Coaxial.

HDMI Extender over coaxial cable Loss-less No DelayThis HDM over coax supports No video loss no time delay 1080p,It can transmitter FULL HD 1080P HDMI signal up to 300m/984FT over Coaxial Cable works like a charm. HDMI to Coax extender Friendly Design 1080p Full HD ResolutionSmall size easy to install and carry, made of high-duty aluminum alloy, extremely easy to heat dissipation, no worry to rust. Resolution supports 1080p@60Hz / 1080p@50Hz / 1080p@30Hz / 1080p@25Hz 720p@60Hz / 720p@50Hz 480p@60Hz. It can not support 1080i or 720i resolution. Coax to HDMI Extender Transmitter and Receiver Widely UseEngineering level 5-12V Wide range power supply, have many professional designs which suitable for various application scenario like: DVR, DVD, Home Theater, Bar, Classroom, Meeting room, TV Projecto,r Security System, especially for engineering project usage. HDMI Coax Extender Over Single RG59/RG-6U Up to 300mExtend FULL HD HDMI signal up