HDMI Mini Adapter Gold Plated Mini HDMI Male to HDMI Female Adapter 4K Compatible for Raspberry Pi Zero W Camera Camcorder DSLR Tablet Video Card
Connect Mini HDMI Male to HDMI Female, adapts an HDMI cable to fit into a Mini HDMI port on a Laptop, Camcorder, Camera, Raspberry Pi Zero W, DSLR, Tablet or Video Card. An Effective solution for connecting a tablet, NUC barebones desktop, mini pico projector, drone display, or DSLR to a larger screen display for viewing. Support resolutions up to 4Kx2K (UHD) including 4096x2160, 3840x2160, 2560x1600, 2560x1440, 1920x1200, 1080p and backwards compatible. Support Audio Return Channel (ARC), HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC), 48 Bit Deep Color, 32 channel audio, HDCP, True HD 7.1 audio, and 3D video. Gold plated male to female adapter resists corrosion and provides rigidity. Grip treads help easy plugging and unplugging.