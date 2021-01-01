From omgtac
HDMI Fiber Optic Cable HDMI 2.0 18Gbps Active Optical Fiber Cable (AOC) / UHD 4K 60FPS 4:4:4 (33ft(10m))
Hybrid Active Optical Cable UHD 4K 60Hz (4:4:4) 18Gbps bandwidth without any loss lightweight, flexible, transparent and thin Plastic Optical Fiber with 5mm minimum bend radius Supports a full 2160p HDR, HDCP 1.4/2.2, 3D, 21:9 (True cinema), Multi stream video and audio, deep color x.v.ColorTM, Dolby True HD, DTS-HD Master Audio, HDMI-CEC and HDC, compressed audio (AC-3, DTS), HBR audio formatsm, Up to 192kHz audio frame rate and up to 24-bit audio sample size Extremely low signal loss, Free from EMI/RFI, Easy to install (Plug and Play) Low power consumption Connect from Blu-ray player, Laptop, PC, Camera, Camcoder and Video game console to displays such as projector, TV and Monitor in Home Theater, Conference room, and Classroom