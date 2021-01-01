From dark sword miniatures, inc.

HDMI ExtenderHDBaseT 4K60Hz Over Single Cat5e6a 70m230ft 1080P 40m130ft PoE IR RS232 HDCP22 HDR Dobly Vision 3D Dolby Atmos DTSX CEC Uncompressed.

$129.79
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 4K@60Hz 4:2:0 8bit HDRSupports 1080P@60Hz up to 70m/ 230ft, 4K@60Hz up to 40m/130ft over Cat5e/6a/7 cable. Audio Supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X,Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master, LPCM 2.1/ 5.1/ 7.1CH, provides great picture and fantastic audio. Plug and play Bi-directional PoE, IR and RS232; Automatic EDID management; High compliance with HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI1.4 and HDMI 2.0b (with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling only) Ultra-slim with Fix Mounting Ear. Excellent CompatibilityPerfectly work with PC, PS4, X Box, DVD Player, Apple TV, Satellite Box, Cable Box and most sources; Ideal for Digital Signage, Home Theater, Boardrooms, Workshop, Seminar, Classrooms, Conference, Gaming, Video Production. High ReliabilityCertificated by FCC, CE. Preventing thunder strikes, built-in Surge/ Lightning Protection, Superior ESD Protection. One transmitter supports one receiver only. Mounting ear for easy installation. New

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com