HDMI Extender 165ft Over Single Cat5e/6, Extend 1080P@60Hz Video, Transmit Audio Video Synchronously, Support 3D, POC, EDID

Extend your HDMI Audio Video Signals. Consider that different types of Ethernet cables have signal attenuation, we recommend Cat5-100ft (30m), Cat5e-130ft (40m), Cat6/7/8-164ft(50m). Supports the max resolution of 1920*1080p@60hz, providing you with an ultra-high-definition video vision. It is also backward compatible with 1080p30, 1080i, 720p60, 720p30, and meet your diverse settings. For better video effects. When the cable you use is 0-82ft (0m-25m), you need to adjust the switch to '30M'. Similarly, at 82ft-164ft (25m-50m), you need to adjust the switch to '50M'. Simple connection, power over cable, only one power adapter is needed to get the device running completely Plug and play, no software required. Metal shell, more durable