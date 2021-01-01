HDMI Cable Supports 1080p UHD FHD 3D Ethernet Audio Return Channel for Fire TVHDTVXboxPS3 16Ft5M Red

Best Quality Guranteed. Latest HDMI Technology: HDMI port extends the bandwidth to 18 Gbps. Support 1080p@60 Hz, UHD, FHD, 3D, Ethernet, Audio Return Channel, 48 Bit Deep Color and HDR Wide compatibility: Compatible with all HDMI devices including Blu-ray players, PS4, PS3, XBox one, Xbox 360, Fire TV, HDTV, computers and more. Flawless and Lighting: 24K gold-plated connectors providing optimal conductivity which guarantees extremely stable and pure signal transmission. You can experience truer sound and picture to the original. Last longer: Encased with premium and thickened TPE, this HDMI to HDMI cable is much more flexible. Ideal for your heavy use. Guaranteed: Each cable goes through a rigorous 5 stage quality control check during production. Every feature is tested to ensure you get the best build quality.