From spider
Spider HDMI CABLE S SERIES 3 ft
Advertisement
Works with digital tuners AV receivers and surround-sound controllers; no extra audio cable needed Built-in Ethernet over HDMI functionality; supports Ethernet IP-enabled devices full 360-degree Stereoscopic 3D and 24 bit color Stranded oxygen-free copper conductors 24K gold-plated connector guarantees accurate transmission of picture and sound Support for next-generation 4Kx2K screens and Ultra High Definition Video Captures precise colors from cameras and camcorders for viewing on HDTVs Ultra High Speed HDMI cable supports speeds up to 15.8 Gbps Plus a 1 Year Warranty