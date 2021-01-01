From david tate
HDMI Cable HDMI 20 4K 26AWG Braided Cord High Speed 18Gbps Gold Plated Connectors Ethernet Audio Return Video 4K 2160p HD 1080p 3D for Gaming PC TV.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High Quality HDMI cable This HD Cable Heavier Than the Common HDMI Cable, This HDMI Cable is Thick Cables. High-Quality Makes the HD Cable not So Easy to Be Bend. Solid braided wires. Excellent Work Performance: This HD cable lets you enjoy the most realistic picture. This HD Cable Works with 4k @60Hz Perfectly. The perfect video picture makes people immersed in the scene. Bid farewell to video lost frames. HIGH SPEED-Beyond Industry Standards: 26AWG Braided Cord-Gold Plated HDMI Connectors 18Gbs bandwidth allows for unrestricted video in 4K, 2160p, 1440p,1080p,3D. Enjoy unparalleled video quality, crisp and accurate sound, and buffer-free ethernet connection with these HD cables. UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: This HD Cable Backwards compatibility with all HDMI versions including HDMI 1.3 / 1.4 / 2.0 / 2.0a / 2.1. Perfect for all HDMI enabled devices such as TV's, Monitors, Computers, gaming*