HDMI Cable 25ftHDMI 20 Cord Supports 1080p 3D 2160p UHD HDR Ethernet and Audio ReturnCL3 for inWall Installation 28AWG Braided for HDTV Xbox.

Extra Display functionsupports 1080i@60Hz, 3D 1080p@70Hz, 3D x2K@50fps/60fps@24Hz/25Hz/30Hz/60Hz, HDR (YUV rates up to 4:4:4), HLG video, 48bit deep color, HDCP 2.2 and Hot plugging, dual video streams to multiple users on the same screen, wide angle theatrical 21:9 video aspect ratio Improved Audio fidelitysupports True-HD 7.1, DTS HD Master audio, Audio return, up to 32 audio channels for a multi-dimensional immersive audio experience, up to 1536kHz audio sample frequency for the highest audio fidelity. Super high speed, CL3 Rated, Gold series 25ft HDMI cord can meet the bandwidth up to 18Gbps, CL3 rated insulation materials suitable for in-wall installation. High quality materials and Ultra Durability, Gold Series 25ft HDMI A male to A male cables are produced by heavy duty gold plated connectors (3mic on the copper shell and 15mic on the pins), Chrome plated Zinc house, 28AWG high purity copper conductor, triple shielding layer shielded, it makes the cable