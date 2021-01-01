HDMI Cable 15 ft 2 Pack Resolution UHD Supports Ethernet HDR Video Ultra HD Bandwidth 18Gbps ARC HDCP 22 Compliant High Speed HDMI Cable 15 feet

Best Quality Guranteed. QUALITY CONTROL HDMI Cable 3 Feet goes through rigorous testing to ensure that it consistently maintains a steady signal connection with optimum streaming, rich colors, crisp imaging, and no interference or flickering. HDMI LATEST STANDARD Our hdmi cable certified version 2.0b is the latest HDMI standard and is backwards compatible with all previous versions, providing maximum quality performance for your gaming or home theater setup that support the latest and most advanced HDMI features. PERFORMANCE This HDCP 2.2 Compliant, HDMI cable, supports transmission of HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, full 60Hz at resolution, 2160p, 48 bit/PX color depth and bandwidth speed of up to 18GBps to meet the latest HDMI standards. Compatible with: HDTV, Blu-Ray players, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, Xbox One, computers, cable boxes, and devices with standard HDMI ports. CONFIGURATION HDMI cable 3 ft, features corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors,