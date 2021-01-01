From welldog
HDMI 50ft V1.4 3D Ethernet HDMI Cable Cord For 3D DVD Xbox One PS4 HDTV Flat US
Advertisement
FLAT Cable design perfect for minimal clutter and running a cable HDMI in tight locons, like under carpeting - Plus CL3 Rated for in-wall installon HDMI Cables Resolutions up to 1080p 60 video resolution, for the ultimate video experience Connect any Blu-Ray player, Satellite Box, Cable Box, DVD Player, or ANY device accepting the standard HDMI connector. All our HDMI cables are manufactured to specific HDMI standards and have passed stringent ATC testing requirements