HDMI 20 Repeater Connecter Extender Coupler Extender Signal Booster Support 1080P 4Kx2K60HZ HDCP2214 EDID Passthrough CEC HDR Bandwidth up to 18Gbps

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM PICTURE QUALITY & STABLE SIGNAL TRANSMISSION: With latest technology, you'll be amazed at how this HDMI repeater maintains your Ultra HD 4K picture quality with super stability/reliability. The JTECH-HDMI2.0-REP will only repeat the signal it receives. If the input cable is too long, the repeater will try to repeat a weak signal. Place the repeater halfway through your transmission distance or less than halfway (closer to source). We recommend keeping the cable length below 30ft on both the input and output side of the repeater. Ultra HD 4K SUPPORT:60HZ/30HZ@4Kx2K, 60/50HZ@1080P, 60/50HZ@1080I, 60/50HZ @720P, 60/50HZ@576P, 50HZ@576I, 60HZ@480P, 60HZ@480I ALL HDMI 2.0 FEATURES: Support 3D; HDCP 2.2 / 1.4 compliant; Support CEC, HDR and ARC; NO POWER SUPPLY NEEDED: Uses the power of the HDMI bus to enhance and repeat the signal. Extends 4kx2k@60HZ, 4kx2k@30HZ, and 1080P up to 50 ft away PREMIUM SUPPORT BY: This item i